Black Hoodie & Gray Leopard Leggings - Women & Plus. Indulge in a relaxing day at home with this stretch-infused set featuring a lightweight hoodie and a pair of printed leggings. Size S/4-6: 31'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize S/4-6: 29'' inseam95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported