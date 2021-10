Black Long Open Cardigan & Leggings - Women & Plus. Throw on a layer of cozy warmth with this set boasting a matching cardigan and pair of leggings crafted in soft stretch fabric for added comfort. Includes cardigan and leggings (two pieces total)Cardigan (size S/4-6): 42'' long from high point of shoulder to hemLeggings (size S/4-6): 29'' inseam95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported