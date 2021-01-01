Women's Leighton Sherpa Tongue Hiking Boots - A New Day Taupe 9.5, Brown

These Leighton Sherpa Tongue Boots from A New Day™ are just what you need for everyday wear when the weather turns colder. Showcasing a textured solid-color upper and contrasting sherpa pile tongue, these lace-up boots will make a statement when you’re heading out on the town. The light textured rubber sole and 1.75-inch block heel make for comfortable strolling and added style. Plus, a side zipper adds ease of on and off. Pair these versatile short boots with practically anything, from loose boyfriend jeans to leggings and a long flannel shirt. Size: 9.5. Color: Taupe. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: flannel/lace.