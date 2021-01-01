Women's Leisure Sweatshirt - Knox Rose Tie-Dye XL, Multicolor Tie-Dye

Cozy up for cool days in comfy style with this Tie-Dye Leisure Sweatshirt from Knox Rose™. This long-sleeve sweatshirt styled with a classic round neckline and showcasing an allover tie-dye print makes a great go-to piece in your wardrobe for off-duty days at home and running errands alike. A lightweight fabric with a hint of spandex offers a comfortable fit with flexible movement, while the banded cuffs and hem offer you a nice, snug fit for breezy days and nights. Wear with your go-to jeans, ankle pants or joggers for versatile outfit options. Size: XL. Color: Multicolor Tie-Dye. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Tie Dye Design. Material: Rayon.