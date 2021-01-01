Women's Lennon Crossband Slide Sandals - A New Day Lavender 7.5, Purple

Create a comfortable casual look with these Lennon Crossband Slide Sandals from A New Day™. These slide sandals make a go-to pick in your summer footwear. They feature an open-toe front, along with thick crisscross straps over the foot for a chic and breezy look. These comfortable sandals come with a textured outsole for a better grip while walking and a slip-on style for quick and easy wear. Pair them with a range of outfits from tees and shorts to strappy dresses to complete your everyday style. Size: 7.5. Color: Lavender. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.