From lifestride

Lifestride Women's Lennox Ballerina Wedges - -

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Lifestride Lennox Ballerina Wedges. Step lightly in the tailored, comfortable, and ultra-lightweight Lennox Wedges from LifeStride. They feature a faux leather upper with a round moc toe, slip-on fit, crocodile texture, and metallic ornament detail. The Soft System comfort package provides all-day support, flex, and cushioning. Get next-level comfort with Velocity 2.0, featuring luxe linings, superior cushioning, and a premium insole with shock absorption and pressure distribution. The traction sole provides you with extra stability.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com