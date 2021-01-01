Lifestride Women's Lennox Ballerina Wedges

Lifestride Lennox Ballerina Wedges. Step lightly in the tailored, comfortable, and ultra-lightweight Lennox Wedges from LifeStride. They feature a faux leather upper with a round moc toe, slip-on fit, crocodile texture, and metallic ornament detail. The Soft System comfort package provides all-day support, flex, and cushioning. Get next-level comfort with Velocity 2.0, featuring luxe linings, superior cushioning, and a premium insole with shock absorption and pressure distribution. The traction sole provides you with extra stability.