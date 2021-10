Features of the Sorel Women's Lennox Street Boot Upper: A military inspired boot for days that call for more protection from the elements Waterproof full grain leather Metal hardwAre Rubber mudguard Mesh lining Leather heel pull tab Seam-sealed waterproof construction Laces Are not waterproof Insulation: 100g Insulation Footbed: Molded PU-like EVA Footbed, synthetic topcover Midsole: EVA Midsole with rubber welt Outsole: Molded rubber Outsole with High traction rubber EVA wrapped heel