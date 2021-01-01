Womens Leopard Midi Skirt - Multi - 4 - Skirts are the statement separate in every wardrobe This season it's all about having fun with your hemline. Mix it up in minis, midis and maxis or go matchy-matchy and co-ordinate with a crop top. Push the boundaries in pleated pastels and fondant shade full circle styles, updating with a holographic clutch for a cool colour clash. Flirt with the skirt for your favourite every day and evening ensembles.Style: Midi SkirtDesign: LeopardFabric: JerseyLength: MidiStyle: Midi SkirtDesign: LeopardFabric: JerseyLength: Midi