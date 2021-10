Leopard-print calf hair construction enhances the look of this chic crossbody bag. Foldover with push-lock closure Goldtone hardware One inside slip pocket One inside zip pocket Authenticity card included Calf hair Leather lining Fur type: Dyed calf hair Fur origin: New Zealand Made in Italy SIZE Goldtone chain and leather trim crossbody strap, 21" drop 8"W x 4.5"H x 3"D. Center Core - Luxury Handbags > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Miu Miu. Color: Brown.