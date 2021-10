Leopard print styles up cropped joggers with a slit cuff leg. Drawstring waist Pull-on style Two front pockets One back pocket Cuffed jogger leg with slits Cotton/rayon Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 24" Leg opening, about 10" Model shown is 5'10 (177cm) wearing US size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Casual Separates > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. n:Philanthropy. Color: Blossom Leopard. Size: XS.