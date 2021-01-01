Women's Mad Love Leopard Print Lennie Wide Width Lace-Up Canvas Sneakers - Brown 5W

With the Lennie Lace-Up Canvas Sneakers from Mad Love, you get the cute, classic look of lace-up tennis shoes with the convenience of a canvas slip-on. These lace-up canvas sneakers come in several fun prints on the soft cotton-blend upper, and they're designed with faux laces and a stretchy elastic heel so you can just slip them on when you're headed out the door for the day. The simple design of these canvas sneakers works just as well with jeans or shorts as with T-shirt dresses and casual skirts, making them a great wardrobe staple for multiple seasons of the year. You’ll love that this pair is made with enviro-friendly and sustainable recycled material. Size: 5 Wide. Color: Brown/Leopard. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Leopard Spot.