The Drop Women's Leopard Print Wrap-Effect Bodysuit by @somewherelately, XS

Made of a light-weight, non-stretch, semi-sheer rayon fabric at the top, and a light-weight, super soft, light-stretch knit at the bottom. This wrap-effect bodysuit has a concealed closure at bust for modesty and functional buttoned cuffs. It has a stretch-knit brief with snap closure. Brooke is 5'6"/168 cm, Meggan is 5'4"/163 cm and they are both wearing a size S. This bodysuit is 30"/76 cm long from shoulder to bottom of brief. Loose-Fit: designed for comfort "We are both huge fans of bodysuits and had to have one in this collection! We love wearing ours with high-waist pants and skirts." -@somewherelately