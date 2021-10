Eye-catching abstract blooms make a bold impression on this soft chiffon maxi trimmed with shapely smocking and decadent frills. 53" length (size Medium) V-neck Elbow-length sleeves Lined 100% viscose Hand wash, line dry Imported Women's Clothing FARM Rio will plant one tree for every purchase of its product as a partner of the global reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted Latinx Owned and Founded