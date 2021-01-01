Instant classics don't just happen. We've spent over 20 years perfecting our original Crusher Tee, and its laid-back style has the staying power to prove it. Washed for everyday softness, this classic fit customer favorite barely skims the body for a look that's as easygoing as you are. Classic Fit. Barely skims the body for a flattering silhouette. 100% USA Grown Cotton. Garment washed for softnessCotton/spandex rib at neck and cuff, self-fabric taping from shoulder to shoulder. Printed graphic. Do what you love. Love what you do. Locker patch | Life is Good Women's Let's Crush It Long Sleeve Crusher T-Shirt in Cranberry Red Size XL | 100% Cotton