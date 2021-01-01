Women's Champion Life Boyfriend Packable Manorak Black M

WHEN THE WEATHER SHIFTS THIS LIGHTWEIGHT JACKET IS READY You don't have to borrow from the guys to get a packable jacket ready to layer on at a moment's notice. Water-resistant crinkle nylon jacket is your new most valuable layer with adjustable bungee cords on the scuba hood and bottom hem to help block out the elements. Half zip front with logo pull and the classic, relaxed fit let you layer over sweatshirts and tees on the fly. Lightweight jacket packs into its own mesh-lined, zipper pouch pocket for stow and go convenience.