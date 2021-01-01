Women's Champion Life Full Zip Fur Hoodie, Script on Gold Logo Black XL

LEVEL UP YOUR COLD-WEATHER LOOK IN THIS FULL FUR ZIP HOODIE You'll welcome chilly weather in knockout style in this Full Zip Fur Hoodie. Cozy and warm as our classic hoodie, with luxe, super soft high pile fleece that amps the look to a whole 'nother level. With details like full zip front, rope drawcords with tassels, and roomy front pockets to store your essentials, it's perfect for topping off your gym wear, heading out on the town, or going wherever the day takes you. Beautiful gold Champion script patch logo elevates the look. Iconic C patch logo at left cuff. 28" front body length.