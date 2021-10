CLASSIC CREW FOR EFFORTLESS SPORT STYLE You don't have to borrow from the boys to rock the sweatshirt that just gets better with time. Crafted in our classic heavyweight fleece with a relaxed fit and on trend dropped shoulder for a laid-back look with leggings and tights. Just like our original, it's cut on the crossgrain so the fit stays true. Finished with our heritage embroidered C logo.