Women's Lightly Lined Babydoll - Auden Rubine M, Red/Red/White

Take sweet and flirty to a whole new level with the Women's Lightly Lined Babydoll from Auden?. The front underwired cup design is decorated with slightly sheer floral lace in ruby red and white for a stunning look that's both supportive and stylish, and it also has removable pads that let you customize the fit and shape. The sweetheart-neck babydoll is fitted with lacy shoulder straps that you can adjust to fit your figure, while its open back fastens with a strap sporting a hook-and-loop closure for stay-put comfort. The skirt portion of this piece gently flares down from the bust to drape your shape beautifully, thanks to its soft and stretchy construction with a sheer, tulle-like appearance. Wear it with a satin robe for a luxe combo. Color: red/ruby/white. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.