Women's Lightly Lined Ribbed Shoulder-Tie Triangle Bikini Top - Shade & Shore Light Teal 36DD, Blue

Add chic details to your swimwear with this Lightly Lined Ribbed Shoulder-Tie Triangle Bikini Top from Shade and Shore™. This ribbed triangle bikini top adds a cheerful touch of texture to your swim wardrobe. It's adorned with ties at the shoulders for a pretty touch of whimsy. The stretch material offers flexible movement and wear, while the lightly lined, molded cups add a refined look. Pair this shoulder-tie ribbed bikini top with matching bikini bottoms and accessorize your look with a pair of sunglasses and a hat to complete your stylish swim outfit. Size: 36DD. Color: teal. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.