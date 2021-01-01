Women's Lightly Lined Ribbed Wrap Front Bikini Top - Shade & Shore Black 34A

Your little black bikini gets a sweet twist with the Rib-Knit Wrap Front Bikini Top from Shade and Shore™. This top sports a somewhat simple design with a solid black hue, but amps up its style with a rib-knit construction for pretty texture. The wrap design also creates a more dimensional look to beautifully accentuate your decolletage, and the light-lift construction offers support and shaping. It’s easy to find the right fit with the help of behind-the-neck tie straps and two back hook-and-loop fasteners, also creating a pretty cutout for additional style. Slip into black bikini bottoms for a cohesive ensemble, or switch it up with your favorite pair of patterned swimsuit bottoms for a mix-and-match look. Size: 34A. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.