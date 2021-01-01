TYR Women's Lily Crossback Swim Top, Medium, Gray

Swim your heart out with the TYR® Lily Crossback Swim Top. Removable bra cups add support while thick, adjustable cross back and mesh design add style. Enjoy the beach with the TYR® Lily Crossback Swim Top. FEATURES: Sporty bikini top Thick, adjustable multi crossback straps Mesh design Full support Moderate coverage Removable bra cups UPF 50 technology protects from the sun’s harmful rays Unrestricted, lightweight, breathable material Power mesh body control for a sleek look and increased range of motion