An understated linear, double edged ear cuff in 22 carat gold plated sterling silver. An ear cuff is the perfect way to achieve a modern, stacked ear look without requiring any piercings. Simply slide the cuff over your ear cartilage and it will grip around your mid-ear. All Rachel Jackson London jewellery is sterling silver or 22 carat gold plate on sterling silver When not being worn, we recommend that you store your jewellery in the box that it came in This will minimise the effects of sunlight and the environment, and prevent chains from getting tangled Avoid all contact with water, body lotions, perfumes, sun creams, cleaning products and make-up as these will affect the plating To keep your jewellery sparkling, you can polish it gently with a soft jewellery cloth Women's Gold Linear Ear Cuff Rachel Jackson London