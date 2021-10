Elegant and feminine, the envelope dress never goes out of fashion and lies well on every figure. It's made of linen fabric with a touch of viscose on a delicate viscose lining. The fabric in print as if painted with irregular circles with contrasting orange with natural ecru linen color. The dress is tied with a belt, for independent regulation and has short sleeve. Wasching by hand at 30 degrees Women's Orange Linen Envelope Dress Large BUBALA