This loose fit linen dress for hugs features one asymmetric secret passage at the back for touches of love. It can be closed with a press-button. This dress is all natural and breathable, perfect for summer hotness, but also keeps you warm if the weather gets a little windy. It has loose fit and is about knee length with a little bit longer back side for elegance. All our products are made of sustainable and excessively comfortable fabrics. Materials: 100% linen + steel snap-button Machine wash at max 30°C or professional dry clean. Women's Blue Linen Soft Dress For Hugs - Aqua Large be-with