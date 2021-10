Just Barely Always On Cream to Matte Lipstick. Put the finishing touch on your makeup look with this creamy lipstick designed with a waterproof and transfer-resistant formula to offer a rich, longlasting hue in a velvety matte finish for a classic look. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above.0.07 oz.WaterproofVeganCruelty-free