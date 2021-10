Whether you are looking for a new mum gift or if you are looking for an original gift idea for a birthday, Mother's Day, Christmas, this funny gift is the perfect gift. Very good quality, it will last you for a long time as well as creating a very funny memory. Much more original than a box, voucher or even a pouch, this funny personalised gift is ideal for giving to a loved one. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem