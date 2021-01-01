Skinnygirl Women's Live Light Weight Zip Up Jacket, Sapphire, XSmall

Color - Sapphire is a dark blue with black and white vertical stripes on sleeves, made in a great stretch velour fabric for comfortable style. Style - light weight zip up jacket with full zipper up front and mock neck, long sleeves, comfort knit waistband and cuffs. Versatility - feminine shell jacket comes in a great stretch fabric for all day stylish comfort. Pairs well with casual tops and bottoms. See matching Skinnygirl love jogger pant available as well. Length - this jean jacket has a length of 22 1/2 inches from center front with a 16 1/2 inch sweep. Bethenny frankel's Skinnygirl is you, we believe every woman deserves to feel confident and live free from judgments. It's not about a shape or a size, it's about every shape, every size, and every woman