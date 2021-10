Little details can make all the impact. Take the ombre drawstring on this LIVI short-sleeve hoodie for example. V-neck. Short raglan sleeves. Attached drawstring hood. Ultra-cozy french terry fabric with a not-too-light, not-too-heavy feel. Slightly longer length. Item Number #368828, Front Length (On Body): 30". Back Length (On Body): 29.5" , Imported Plus Size Top, Livi Active