A hooded LIVI tank with a drawstring tie along the hem so you can cinch the waist and create a blouson effect in an instant. You'll love the style versatility, we promise! Hooded V-neck. Sleeveless. Kangaroo pocket. Drawstring tie at hem. Jersey knit. Slightly longer length. SPECIAL NOTE: Unique tie-dye coloration varies on each garment and may not appear exactly as pictured. Item Number #368667, Front Length (On Body): 30", Imported Plus Size Top, Livi Active