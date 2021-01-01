Lane Bryant Women's Livi Knit Drawstring Waist Skort 34/36 Forged Iron

A LIVI skort in a comfy knit keeps you cute (while the built-in bike short keeps you covered, no matter how you move). Covered elastic drawstring waistband. Pockets. Side vents. Built-in bike short. LEG SHAPE: Skort. Relaxed fit from hip to hem with hidden bike short underneath. INSEAM: 6" RISE: Mid FABRIC: Knit. Super-soft and smooth with the perfect amount of comfortable stretch. Item Number #368323, Skirt Length from Top of WB to Bottom Sweep 18 3/4", Imported Plus Size Activewear, Livi Active