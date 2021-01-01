Lane Bryant Women's Livi Mesh-Inset Tee 34/36 Slim Stripe

This LIVI tee keeps you cool, comfy and chic thanks to the striped print, laid-back dolman sleeves and breathable mesh insets at the shoulders and center back seam. Perfect for on-the-go style when you're not quite sure what you'll get into. V-neck. Short dolman sleeves. Jersey knit with mesh insets at shoulders and back center seam. Longer length is perfect for added coverage with skinny jeans and leggings. Item Number #367623, Front Length (On Body): 31". Back Length (On Body): 33", Imported Plus Size Top, Livi Active