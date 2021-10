A LIVI tank in an effortlessly cool tie-dye print with a crisscross strappy detail at the back V-neck (aka perfect for showing off lace bralettes). Thanks to the super-soft jersey knit, you'll stay comfy all day long. Scoop neck. Criss-cross strappy detail at the back V-neck. Sleeveless. Jersey knit. Slightly longer length. Item Number #368419, Front Length (On Body): 31". Back Length (On Body): 30.5", Imported Plus Size Top, Livi Active