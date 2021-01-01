Fossil Women's Liza Eco Leather Multifunction Wallet, Angora

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible. This wallet is eco-friendly with the use of Litehide, leather that has undergone resource-efficient raw materials processing that significantly reduces water consumption, wastewater pollution, CO2 emissions, and waste. Material/Silhouette: Leather, Multifunction; Snap Closure Exterior Detail: 1 Zipper Pocket; Interior Detail: 1 Bill Compartment, 1 ID Window, 4 Slide Pockets, 6 Credit Card Slots Measurements: 4" L x 1.13" W x 3.63" H