Aquatalia Women's Loafer Flat, Nude, 10 B (M)

Established in 1994, Aquatalia offers the finest combination of fashion, quality and comfort in luxury footwear and is the first to mix distinctive Italian design with innovative weatherproof and stain-resistant technology. Bridging the gap between style and function, Aquatalia sets a new standard in fine footwear and accessories. Taking the brand to the next level, Aquatalia will continue to introduce category expansions, grow our retail presence and expand the brand globally. Aquatalia transcends trend. Mixing sophistication, fashion, and versatility into Women’s and Men’s shoes and accessories, Aquatalia designs are contemporary yet classic, elegant yet everyday, high quality yet low maintenance — the true foundation of a timeless wardrobe. Stepping out in any weather. Waving off the taxi and walking. Wearing suede in the rain. Aquatalia footwear is inspired by women and men who make bold moves and don’t want to compromise fashion for comfort. Aquatalia offers luxury, style, and effortless ease every step of the way. Made in Italy Weatherproof