HUE Women's Loafer Skimmer Legging, Assorted, Ankle Zip/Black Pinstripe, X-Large

52% Nylon, 29% Rayon, 10% Polyester, 9% Spandex Imported Pull On closure Machine Wash Loafer skimmer leggings feature trendy menswear pinstripe details with a hint of sporty style to punch up your look More than mere basics, these skinny-fit bottoms are designed with a wide elastic waistband that won't bunch or pinch, ankle zippers, front seam detail for a slimming look, and angled front pockets, Ready for work or play, built for all-day comfort, and created for heavy rotation in your wardrobe, This versatile staple pairs with tunics or tees, boots or flats, and everything in between, Made of 52% Nylon, 29% Rayon, 10% Polyester, 9% Spandex; Machine wash, tumble dry low, standard