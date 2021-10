Black Ryanne Suede Loafer - Women. A lush faux fur collar gives this simple loafer a hefty helping of cool-weather charm and a cozy look to match its supercomfy construction.FeaturesSacchetto hand-stitched construction provides ultra-flexibility by sewing the lining and insole directly to the upperSignature rose-embossed soles add durability and tractionProduct DetailsSuede upperLeather liningOrtholite foam footbedRubber soleImported