Norrona Women's Lofoten Hiloflex200 Hoodie - Small - Campanula / Indigo Night

The Norrona Women's Lofoten Hiloflex200 Hoodie is a Hybrid fleece for outdoor exploration. Ski tours to hike days and everything in between, this is the midlayer that breathes while offering warmth as you work up a sweat on the mountain. Durable when wearing on its own and soft comfort when you need a little extra heat. Soft cuffs wrap the wrists and keep drafts from finding their way inside and zippered pockets won't drop your liner gloves or lip balm in the wilderness. Assuming you zipped them shut. Features of the Norrona Women's Lofoten Hiloflex200 Hoodie Fleece Hybrid lofoten hiloflex200 Hood is a Highly dynamic freeride mid-layer uniquely combining great thermal properties, durable protection, and soft comfort Lofoten hiloflex200 saw the light of day on our search for the in. holy grailin. of mid-layer Technologies Premium double weave, High loft material offers dynamic warmth, good flexibility, and a perfect balance between heat and comfort It's not to warm when active but always gives reliable comfort when cold Face of the material is super durable with wind-resistant properties, which makes it suitable as an outer layer on drier days Inside of the material is super soft and comfy, always ensuring optimal comfort Hooded jacket has an integrated face mask that works as a balaclava and it can easily be pulled up and used as a thin beanie underneath your helmet Other Features include two hand warming pockets, a chest pocket with zipper and elastic cuffs with thumbholes Fabric Details 92% Recycled polyester, 8% Elastane