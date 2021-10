Stand out with this bold classic tee. Featuring the iconic Bebe log, crew neckline, and short sleeves. A wardrobe go-to tee all year long. 97% Rayon, 3% Spandex Machine wash on delicate Imported Model is 5'9" and wears a US size S | Women's Bebe Logo Foil Tee Shirt, Size XL in Surf The Web Spandex