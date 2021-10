Crafted from textured Italian leather, this shoulder bag features logo hardware and an exotic finish. Foldover and push button clasp Goldtone hardware Back slip pocket One inside zip pocket Two inside slip pockets Two inside card slots Leather Textured leather Made in Italy SIZE Adjustable shoulder strap, 11" to 22" drop 9.5"W x 6"H x 3"D. Center Core - Luxury Handbags > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Tom Ford. Color: Black.