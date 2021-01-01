From dkny

DKNY Women's Logo Scoop Wirefree Bralette, Orchid Linear Black Graphic, Large

$15.03 on sale
($21.00 save 28%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Styled in ultra-fine seamless fabric with a seamless band, DKNY's scoop neck bralette is exceptionally comfortable in a pullover design Logo graphic in front MIX & MATCH COLLECTION: Easy pieces in modern feminine looks create comfortable styles. DKNY INTIMATES: We don't strive for perfections. Our imperfections are what make us interesting. We exude strength and bring fearlessness to everything we do. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Hand wash cold, with non-chlorine bleach when needed. Garment should be line dried. Do not Iron.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com