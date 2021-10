These skinny denim jeans amplify any look by adding some edge to any outfit. Featuring a side taping detail with the iconic Bebe logo. 74% Cotton, 25% Polyester, 1% Spandex Machine wash Imported Natural Waist Rise, 29" inseam Model is 5'9" and wears a natural rise size S with a 29" inseam | Women's Bebe Logo Side Taping Jeans, Size 28 in Medium Wash Cotton/Spandex