From vanity fair

Vanity Fair Women's Lollipop Plus Size Brief Panties 15861, Elastic Leg Opening-Candleglow (3 Pack), 4X-Large (11)

$13.65 on sale
($19.50 save 30%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Elastic at waist and leg for a comfortable fit Generous coverage Breathable cool all day comfort

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com