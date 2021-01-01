Bzees Women's Lollipop Slip-On Shoes - Black

Bzees Lollipop Slip-On Shoes - Black. Lighten up, relax, and feel free with the sweet Lollipop Slip-On Shoes from Bzees. Stretch fabric upper. Slip-on styling. Bzees Cloud Technology: Cushioned down brings your footwear up. Dynamic Stretch Uppers: Free and natural movement is finally here. Designed so you'll feel weightless, energized, and free. Free Foam Footbeds: Your feet need beds just as much as the rest of your body does. Removable sockliner. Air Infused Outsoles: You'll feel like you're walking on, well, you get the idea. 1 inch heel. Machine Washable: Toss ‘em in the wash and you're good to go.