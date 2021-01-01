DSG Women's Long-Line Perfect Performance Sports Bra, Large, Blue

Whether you wear it on a top on its own or under your favorite tank, the DSG® Women’s Long-Line Perfect Performance Sports Bra has got you covered with style and comfort. This medium-impact bra has a longer length, along with removable cups, for ideal coverage, while wicking properties ensure you stay dry and light. Impact Level Medium – Mid level of support. Ideal for activities like light gym training, jogging and cycling Fit & Design Longer coverage - could be worn as a top Removable cups Cover stitch on seams DSG® logo side graphic Technology Wicking – Absorbs moisture to keep your skin dry Want to learn more about the DSG brand? Check out our brand story here.