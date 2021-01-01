Women's Long Sleeve Cover Up Dress - Shade & Shore Black XL

Get yourself ready for beach strolls or poolside chats wearing this Long-Sleeve Cover-Up Dress from Shade and Shore™. Showcasing a flowy silhouette, this black coverup has a sheer design that's perfect for throwing on as a lightweight layer before or after a swim. It's made with a soft cotton fabric and has loose sleeves and an open back for comfortable movement. Wear this stylish cover-up dress over your swimsuit so you’re ready for whatever the day brings. Size: XL. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.