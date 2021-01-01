Women's Longline One Shoulder Bikini Top - Kona Sol Black L

Take on warm summer days wearing the Longline One Shoulder Bikini Top from Kona Sol?. This pullover bikini top comes in a solid hue with one shoulder strap for a chic look. You can pair this green bikini top with coordinating bottoms or mix and match with other patterns for personalized style. A semi opaque construction gives you confident wear both in and out of the water, and a hint of spandex keeps you moving comfortably no matter what your day holds. Pair it with array of bottoms for a charming beachwear ensemble. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.