Lord Of The Strings - This funny cello design is for cello players who play this musical instrument. A cute violoncello outfit for cello players to wear on the celebration of International Cello Day. This viola graphic is for men and women musician who loves playing and listening to classical music using this stringed instrument. A cello for violoncellist, instrumentalist and music lovers who are celebrating World Music Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem