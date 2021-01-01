Women's Vionic Louise Platform Slingback

Flaunt the chic and on-trend styling of the Vionic Louise Platform Slingback with your favorite warm-weather outfits. This slingback features Orthaheel technology with a biomechanical footbed for comfort and support. Features and Benefits Clinically shown to provide temporary heel pain relief comparable to an orthotic insert* *Based on a peer-reviewed clinical study partially funded by Vionic on patients experiencing moderate, non-traumatic heel pain Vionic brand's biomechanical technology is shown to be an effective treatment for heel pain Vionic brand's biomechanical footbed supports you from the ground up By building biomechanical technology into premium footwear, Vionic brings together the best of science and style For the greatest comfort, we recommend wearing your new Vionic footwear for just a few hours for the first few days to allow your feet to adjust to the new level of orthotic comfort and support. Within one to two weeks you should find the product completely comfortable and supportive Orthaheel technology Adjustable strap with buckle closure