We've specially designed our slider slipper range to be super versatile. Albany's sturdy outsole can be worn both indoors and outdoors. The two-toned tassel embellishment adds femininity, while the athletic sole creates a casual look; an adaptable style that's perfect for the summer bbq as well as those lazy days around the house. Rebecca, our designer carefully selected the soft upper materials to be kind to your feet. Care Instructions: Machine washable at 30 degrees Women's Low-Impact Navy Albany Indoor Outdoor Slider Slipper In Shoes Medium Pretty You London