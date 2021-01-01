This lovely pendant necklace is the perfect personalised gift. The necklace features a round disc with an initial cut-out design. The necklace is set in 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver. The item is sold as a set, consisting of a disk pendant and a bobble chain necklace. This letter necklace sits just below your collarbone, and the length can be adjusted. The necklace features a lobster clasp and three extension hoops. The necklace is presented in a Neola branded jewellery box. This jewellery piece is ideal for gifting and everyday wear. All our jewellery pieces are ethically handmade by our highly skilled craftsmen using only the finest precious metals. Metal: 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver Women's Low-Impact Gold Alphabet B Necklace Neola